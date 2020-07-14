Corcoran, Constance "Connie" M. ALBANY Constance "Connie" M. Corcoran, 86, entered eternal life on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at home. Born in Ravena, she was the daughter of the late John and Adeline Fatzala Paretta. Connie retired from the Underwriters Rating Board Insurance Agency in Albany. She was a longtime volunteer at the Parish of Mater Christi and going back to when the parish was named St. Catherine of Siena. Connie was a member of the National Grid Pension Club, and enjoyed traveling, knitting and the Arts. But spending time with her grandchildren was her greatest joy. She was the wife of the late Thomas Bell Canaday and Matthew Corcoran; beloved mother of Thomas Canaday, John "Jack" Canaday (Michelle), Kelly Canaday and the late Stephen Canaday and Paul Canaday; cherished grandmother of Amanda and Gabriella; sister of the late Dominick Paretta, MaryJane Paretta, and Frances "Fanny" Paretta; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends survive her. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Connie's family on Thursday, July 16, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 35 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, Albany where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. Please only enter the church from the parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive before 10:15 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to honor Connie and her family in a special way may send a contribution to Make a Wish Foundation of Northeast New York, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY, 12205 in the name of Amanda Canaday. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com