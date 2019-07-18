Roy, Constance M. SARATOGA SPRINGS Constance M. Roy, 77 of Saratoga Springs, beloved wife of the late Leonard Paul Roy, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Loudonville. Born in Troy on October 29, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Gordon Clarke and Edith Tatanus. After many years working for other companies, Mrs. Roy, being encouraged by her husband Len, decided to make her hobby into a career, by hand painting earthenware. Her fruit and flower designs were extremely popular as was her signature Christmas Village. They were a true team in every aspect of life family, friends, and work. After her husband passed away in 2002, Connie joined Circles Women's Specialty Boutique as the stock and receiving manager where she was employed until her death. Connie loved working at Circles as she got to see every beautiful piece as it arrived. She was really made to feel as a part of the Circles family. Connie truly loved her family and was especially involved in her grandchildren's activities. She also enjoyed many activities of her own, being a member of the Colonie Elks, SW Pitts Women's Auxiliary, Saratoga Ladies Golf League, and the Ballston Spa Seniors bowling league. She was also an honorary member of the LaSalle Football Mom's Club. Connie and Len were instrumental in organizing and were very active the Saratoga Lake Association. Survivors include her daughter Paula (Joseph) Von Stetina of Loudonville, and her son Michael C. Roy of Saratoga. She is also survived by her grandsons, Stefan and Franz Von Stetina, and her granddaughter Abbi Roy; as well as her sister Leona R. Clarke (Denise Bonenfant) of Barryville, N.Y. and her brother Lance Clarke of Texas. Along with her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her beloved maternal grandmother Ester Lusk; and her stepbrothers, Sherman Clarke, and Aden Clarke. The family would like to especially thank the valiant medical team that attended Connie with compassion and unwavering care; Dr. William Feeney, Dr. Edward Apicella, Dr. Rachid Daoui, Dr. William Gusten, Dr. Rich Reynolds, and Dr. Ayesha Asooriabalen. A truly special thank you to Dr. John M. Sloan and the entire staff at Boston Medical Amyloidosis Center, the care given to our Mom was exceptional. Against all odds, you did everything possible to treat her with grace and compassion. To R.N. Jennifer Green, you made our Mom so comfortable and safe. You truly have a gift from God. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 22, at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loudonville, with the Reverend James Walsh officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Connie's family on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, Ltd., 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Contributions in memory of Connie may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 North Main St., Suite 2, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from July 18 to July 19, 2019