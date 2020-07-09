1/1
Constance M. Rue
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rue, Constance M. ALTAMONT Constance M. Rue, 61, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1959, in Kingston, the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Honan. She was a 1977 graduate of Guilderland High School, and a 1981 graduate of The College of Saint Rose. She was employed by New York State I.T.S. Connie was involved in many community organizations, including Altamont Community Traditions, the Altamont Village Archives, and the Altamont Village Planning Board. She was a lover of travel, photography and the outdoors. She was married for 29 years to her loving husband Rick, who passed away in 2010. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Rue; her son, Jeremy Rue, his wife Leigha and their son Benjamin; her brothers, Michael (Gretchen) Honan, and Tom (Trisha) Honan; and her sister, Carol (Bernie) Rasowsky; as well as a large, loving extended family. Friends may call at the Fredendall Funeral Home, Altamont, on Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by interment in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland, at 12:30 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Fredendall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved