Rue, Constance M. ALTAMONT Constance M. Rue, 61, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born on May 23, 1959, in Kingston, the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Honan. She was a 1977 graduate of Guilderland High School, and a 1981 graduate of The College of Saint Rose. She was employed by New York State I.T.S. Connie was involved in many community organizations, including Altamont Community Traditions, the Altamont Village Archives, and the Altamont Village Planning Board. She was a lover of travel, photography and the outdoors. She was married for 29 years to her loving husband Rick, who passed away in 2010. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Rue; her son, Jeremy Rue, his wife Leigha and their son Benjamin; her brothers, Michael (Gretchen) Honan, and Tom (Trisha) Honan; and her sister, Carol (Bernie) Rasowsky; as well as a large, loving extended family. Friends may call at the Fredendall Funeral Home, Altamont, on Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by interment in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland, at 12:30 p.m.