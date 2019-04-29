Sperrazza, Constance M. JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Constance M. Sperrazza, 98 of Jacksonville, beloved wife of the late Augustine J. Sperrazza MD., entered into eternal life on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at her daughter's home in Jacksonville. She was born in Siracusa, Sicily on February 3, 1921, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Arcuri Giuliano. She is the great-granddaughter of the founder of the Barilla Group. Mrs. Sperrazza was a graduate of Julia Richmond High School in Manhattan and was attending Hunter College when she married her husband on February 23 1941. She had a very busy life with family and friends and traveled at home and abroad extensively with her husband. She will be greatly missed by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Augustine John Sperrazza. She leaves behind two sons and one daughter, Augustine John (Eugenia) Sperrazza of Menands, Dr. Robert Bruce (Elena) Sperrazza of Panama City Fla., Mrs. Robert F. (Carol Victoria) O'Brien of Jacksonville. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, Mrs. John (Lisa Johnne Nigro) Ferguson, Mrs. Michael (Jessica Mary Nigro) Dailey, Mrs. Nicholas (Cara Elizabeth Nigro) Riggione, Austin Byrne Sperrazza, Mrs. Joseph (Andrea Sperrazza) Armstrong, Matthew John (Nicola) Sperrazza, Christina Jo Sperrazza, Justin Liles (Amanda) Sperrazza, Juliana Marie Sperrazza, Jeremy Robert Sperrazza, Jessica Lauren Sperrazza and Mikele Giovani Sperrazza; and seven great-grandchildren, Skylar Grace Dailey, John Canaan Dailey, Ever Elizabeth Riggione, Analiese Rose Sperrazza, Aiden Michael Sperrazza, Stella Rose Armstrong and Elijah Dae Sperrazza. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, May 4, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 4, at 11 a.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Interment will be next to her beloved husband in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019