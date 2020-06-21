Constance P. (Dowen) Darmetko
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darmetko, Constance P. (Dowen) ALBANY Constance P. (Dowen) Darmetko, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Henrietta Dowen. Connie was predeceased by her husband Julian "John" Darmetko. Connie worked at Freihofe's and then retired from J. DeBeer Baseball and Son's. She was a gifted crafter and enjoyed crocheting. Relatives and friends still cherish the crafts that she made for them. Connie loved John Wayne movies, camping at Caroga Lake and spending time with her friends at Ohav Sholom. Connie is survived by her daughter Kellie Dowen and many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her cat, Chloe. She was predeceased by her siblings, Edward Wilber, Pearl Parker, Vi Wacksman, Bob Wilber, Betty Camadine, Irene Brooks, Rose Mason, Shirley Johnson, Ruth Baldwin, Liz Dayter, Rita Childers and Joyce Dowen. Connie's daughter would like to give a special thanks for all the love and support given to her over the last few months. You know who you are. :) Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 25, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohav Sholom in Connie's name. To leave a special message the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved