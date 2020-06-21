Darmetko, Constance P. (Dowen) ALBANY Constance P. (Dowen) Darmetko, 81, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Henrietta Dowen. Connie was predeceased by her husband Julian "John" Darmetko. Connie worked at Freihofe's and then retired from J. DeBeer Baseball and Son's. She was a gifted crafter and enjoyed crocheting. Relatives and friends still cherish the crafts that she made for them. Connie loved John Wayne movies, camping at Caroga Lake and spending time with her friends at Ohav Sholom. Connie is survived by her daughter Kellie Dowen and many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her cat, Chloe. She was predeceased by her siblings, Edward Wilber, Pearl Parker, Vi Wacksman, Bob Wilber, Betty Camadine, Irene Brooks, Rose Mason, Shirley Johnson, Ruth Baldwin, Liz Dayter, Rita Childers and Joyce Dowen. Connie's daughter would like to give a special thanks for all the love and support given to her over the last few months. You know who you are. :) Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 25, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohav Sholom in Connie's name. To leave a special message the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.