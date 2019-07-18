|
|
Yavis, Constantine D. "Gus" ALBANY Constantine D. "Gus" Yavis, 89 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 16, 2019, with his family at his side, following an extended illness. Born in Vytina, Greece on May 18, 1930, Gus was the youngest child of the late Demosthenis and Mary (Veloudos) Yavis. Shortly after his birth, he and his family moved to America. Gus was raised and educated in Albany and graduated from Albany High School in 1950. After high school, Gus proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1954. After the Army, he returned to Albany and married Katherine "Tina" Vamvalis in 1957. Shortly after, they started their family, having three children. Years later in 1970, Gus and his family became the owners of an Albany landmark, the Mayflower Restaurant, where they worked in all capacities. They enjoyed 28 years of service to Albany residents, retiring in 1998. After retirement, Gus spent most of his time being with his grandchildren, going to their basketball, baseball, football, lacrosse and field hockey games and track meets. He enjoyed going on picnics and spending time with family and friends. Gus was a lifelong member of his beloved St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. He faithfully served as deacon, choir member and two-time president of the Parish Council. He was a longtime member and past president of the AHEPA. Over many years he loved cooking at the Church's Greek Festivals with his buddies in the kitchen and especially his best friend, Ted Kondoprias. He was also a member of the Albany Masonic Temple, Wadsworth Lodge 417. Gus is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Katherine "Tina" Yavis; his children, Marie (Jeffrey) McCullough of Delmar, Diane (Jeffrey) Cohen of E. Greenbush and Dimitri (Christina) Yavis of Albany; his treasured grandchildren, Alexandra and Andrew McCullough, and Nicholas, Nia, and Elizabeth Cohen; several nieces, nephews, cousins in the United States, Greece, London and Australia; and five godchildren. In addition to his parents, Gus was predeceased by his sisters, Elizabeth Perdaris, Helen Hazapis and Anna Patelos. Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 21, from 2 to 6 p.m. with the Trisagion memorial service at 5:30 p.m. in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Rd., Albany, NY, 12208. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 22, at 10 a.m. in St. Sophia Church followed by interment with military honors in the Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gus's name to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 18, 2019
