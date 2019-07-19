Constantine D. "Gus" Yavis (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home
633 Central Avenue
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-489-4454
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church
440 Whitehall Rd.
Albany, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:30 PM
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church
440 Whitehall Rd.
Albany, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sophia Church
440 Whitehall Road
Albany, NY
View Map
Obituary
Yavis, Constantine D. "Gus" ALBANY Constantine D. "Gus" Yavis, 89, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019, with his family at his side, following an extended illness. Visitation will take place on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. with the Trisagion memorial service at 5:30 p.m. in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Rd., Albany. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Sophia Church followed by interment with military honors in the Graceland Cemetery. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on July 19, 2019
