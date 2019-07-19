Yavis, Constantine D. "Gus" ALBANY Constantine D. "Gus" Yavis, 89, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019, with his family at his side, following an extended illness. Visitation will take place on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. with the Trisagion memorial service at 5:30 p.m. in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Rd., Albany. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Sophia Church followed by interment with military honors in the Graceland Cemetery. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 19, 2019