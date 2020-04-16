Di Giulio, Constantino ALBANY Constantino Di Giulio, 103, was born on May 22, 1916, passed peacefully April 13, 2020. "Coz" as known to his family and friends was the last of eight children. His parents Vincent and Nicholetta arrived in America from Alfedena, Italy. They came to Hoboken, N.J. where Coz was born and the family later traveled to Albany. Coz attended RPI and had served in the Army Infantry both during World War II and the Korean Conflict. During World War II, he was an infantry commander receiving a Victory Medal. During the Korean Conflict, Coz was an assistant operations officer. Coz was an avid Bocci player and played well into centenarian years. He always provided insight on how to position the ball, his Bocci strategy was insightful. Coz was instrumental in developing the Colonie roads and sewers in the early 50's. Having worked as a construction foreman for the Weber Construction Co. of Schenectady. He was predeceased by his wife Edith; and sons, Karl and Kurt. He is survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Coz's family would like to thank all of his friends and caregivers. Online condolences may be expressed at NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2020