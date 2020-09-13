Stackelberg, Cora E. SCHODACK It is with great sadness that the family of Cora Elizabeth Stackelberg (nee Sleighter) announce her passing on September 5, 2020. She died peacefully at her home in Schodack at the age of 87. Cora was born on March 15, 1933, in Torrington, Conn. to Lester and Marion Sleighter and, along with her sister Marilyn, grew up in Kent, Conn. Cora attended Housatonic Valley Regional High School where she met her husband to-be, Olaf Patrick Stackelberg. They were married on September 4, 1954, and went on to raise three sons, John, Peter and Paul. Cora excelled academically and as the top student in her class delivered the valedictory address at her high school graduation ceremony. Upon graduation, she attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.), at a time when M.I.T. was overwhelmingly male, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering. Cora is remembered for knitting during physics class at M.I.T. - an activity that somewhat intimidated her male counterparts! After graduating from M.I.T., Cora and Olaf moved to Minneapolis, Minn. where Cora worked as an electrical engineer for Honeywell while Olaf studied for his Ph.D. in mathematics. She also worked as an electrical engineer for the U.S. Army in Fredrick, Md., while Olaf served in the Army. Cora then pursued a career teaching mathematics at various community colleges while living in Durham, N.C. and Kent, Ohio. She also continued her own education earning a Master of Arts in Teaching degree from Duke University and a Master of Science degree in computer science from Kent State University. Cora was a passionate gardener and a member of the East Greenbush garden club. Her talent for gardening was reflected in her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens, which she vehemently protected from deer and woodchucks her entire adult life. Cora was an avid reader, always with a book at hand, and enjoyed classical music and attending the symphony. She also enjoyed spending time with family in Vermont and the annual family trip to Cape Cod where she enjoyed her favorite meal - lobster. Cora was preceded in death by her son Peter; and her parents, Lester and Marion. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Olaf; sons, John and Paul, and their wives, Mariann and Megan; granddaughter Ana; sister Marilyn; and nephews, Edward and Clarke Kohler. A private family remembrance is planned to be held in Vermont at a later date.