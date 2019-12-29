Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corinne Acker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Acker, Corinne VISCHER FERRY Corinne Acker of Vischer Ferry passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn on April 24, 1931, the daughter of the late William and Elsie Seibert. In 1955 she married the love of her life Arthur Acker, who predeceased her in 1992. Corinne loved children and spent 38 enjoyable years employed as a teacher and elementary school counselor in public schools in New York, Connecticut and Georgia. After retirement and her move to Clifton Park in 2002, she volunteered at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, Care Links, Okte School, The Literacy program, Shenendehowa Senior Center, and Amity Church. Left to cherish her memory are her loving family: brother and sister-in-law William and Nancy Seibert; stepsister Rita Harper; stepbrother and sister-in-law Chris and Angie Hessel; son and daughter-in-law William and Tracy Acker; daughter Elise Acker; and her grand-children, Olivia Acker and Emily Acker. Corinne will always be remembered for her never ending smile and her enormous capacity to show compassion, kindness and respect to everyone she met. Always a teacher, she had an enduring quest to learn something new every day and to make the world a better place for those around her. We will always miss her and will hold all her joy and love in our hearts. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, at 1:30 p.m. in the Amity Church, 335 Riverview Road, Rexford. In keeping with Corinne's love of children and learning, contributions in her memory may be made to and Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library.



Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.