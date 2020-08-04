Facchetti, Corinne Marie Tariello VOORHEESVILLE Corinne Marie Tariello Facchetti, age 79, passed away at her home in Voorheesville on Sunday, August 2, 2020. For over a year, she battled acute myeloid leukemia. Born in Schenectady, Corinne attended Mont Pleasant High School. She graduated from SUNY Albany with a B.A. and taught at University of Wisconsin, Madison while studying for her master's degree, pursuing her passion for French and Spanish languages. She was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to study the French theater and attend the Sorbonne in Paris. In Paris, she met her husband, Rene. Together they raised two children, Katia and Rene-Yves. Corinne enjoyed being a mother, a teacher, and a grandmother. She taught French and Spanish at Bethlehem Central and Mont Pleasant high schools. She always took the time to help her students, above and beyond the call of duty. She worked side-by-side with her husband, chef Rene, at their restaurant, Chez Rene in Glenmont, for many years. She was known for wearing the traditional costumes from Brittany, France as hostess for the restaurant. Corinne was a huge fan of opera, especially those by Giuseppe Verdi. She loved her beagles - May, Cesar, and Maya. Corinne is survived by her husband of almost 57 years, Rene; her children, Katia Facchetti of Stamford, Conn. and Rene-Yves (and his wife Kieu); and her grandchildren, Giang Nam, Jasmine, and Sinjin of Delmar. She is also survived by her siblings, Patrick Tariello, Carolyn Cook-Turner, Jane Hallum, and Jean Ohlson. She will be greatly missed by her beagle "buddy" Maya. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 6, from 2-4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7, at 10 a.m. in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, New Scotland Road, New Salem. In lieu of flowers, Corinne would appreciate donations to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.