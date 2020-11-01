Masa, Cornelia ALBANY Cornelia Masa, 96, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Barend VandenBergh and Elizabeth Daams VandenBergh, and lived here all her life. Cornelia really enjoyed a good book and the challenge of a crossword or jigsaw puzzle, but most of all she loved spending time with family. Cornelia loved riding in one of the family's many classic cars at the local shows, or the trips apple picking and to see the fall foliage with her dear sisters. She also loved to travel, making two trips to Europe, including her last trip to Italy when she was 80. Cornelia was predeceased by her husband James Masa; her brothers, Jacob and Jasper VandenBergh; and her sisters, Elizabeth Litke, Louisa Wirz, Grace Wetterau, Wilhelmina Mac Farquhar, and Helena VandenBergh. She is survived by her sons, James J., William V. (Ginger),Vincent J. (Susan), and Joseph M. (Christine); her daughters, Cornelia LaFave (the late Robert), and Rosemary Posey (Elvie); and by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Interment services will be held in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Colonie on Friday, November 6, at 1:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
.