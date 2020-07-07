Culkin, Cornelius "Connie" F. WATERVLIET Cornelius "Connie" F. Culkin, 86, died on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. He was born in Troy on July 21, 1933, the son of the late Cornelius Culkin and Frances Maguire Culkin DiBell. He was a graduate of St. Brigid's School, LaSalle Institute class of 1951 and SUNY at Brooklyn with an associate degree as a dental laboratory technician. He later attended evening classes at Hudson Valley Community College and Russell Sage. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and re-enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve during the Vietnam War with a rank of DT3. Connie retired from Allegheny Ludlum/Al Tech Specialty Steel in Watervliet after 40 years as a senior industrial engineer. He was a member of the Watervliet Lodge of Elks #1500 and the Navy Petty Officers Club of Troy. Connie was a coach and manager for the VFW in the Watervliet Little League, Watervliet Babe Ruth and the Watervliet Yankees Connie Mack team from 1968-1977. He was also a commissioner for the Watervliet Pop Warner football program. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, enjoyed playing golf and a proud alumnus of LaSalle Institute in Troy. He was the beloved husband of Judith M. Blonshine Culkin who died January 29, 2020. They would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on August 18, 2020. He was the devoted and loving father of Theresa "Terri" E. Culkin Keeter of Swampcott, Mass., Dana M. Duffey of Watervliet and the late C. Bradley Culkin; proud grandfather of Andrew and James Keeter, Sean, Lauren and Liam Duffey, Craig and Casey Ward; brother of Martha "Sissy" (Ron) Soucy of Watervliet and the late John "Jack" Culkin. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the LaSalle Institute, 174 Williams Rd, Troy, NY, 12180. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
