Martinis, Cornelius ALBANY Cornelius Martinis died on August 28, 2019. After six long years, Neil has been reunited with Inge. He took on four kids and a dog to be with the love of his life and never looked back. They built a life together which he cherished and held on to after she was gone. Two months shy of 91, he's now left us as well. Neil was predeceased by his wife Inge and son Dennis. Sons John, Michael and daughter Cindy remain to tell the stories of a truly good man. He was a Navy veteran. A service will be held graveside in the Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont on Saturday, August 31, at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 29, 2019