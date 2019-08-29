Cornelius Martinis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cornelius Martinis.
Service Information
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY
12054
(518)-439-5560
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Glenmont , NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Martinis, Cornelius ALBANY Cornelius Martinis died on August 28, 2019. After six long years, Neil has been reunited with Inge. He took on four kids and a dog to be with the love of his life and never looked back. They built a life together which he cherished and held on to after she was gone. Two months shy of 91, he's now left us as well. Neil was predeceased by his wife Inge and son Dennis. Sons John, Michael and daughter Cindy remain to tell the stories of a truly good man. He was a Navy veteran. A service will be held graveside in the Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont on Saturday, August 31, at 10 a.m. All are welcome.

logo


logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.