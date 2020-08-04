O'Keefe, Cornelius "Neil" NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. Cornelius "Neil" O'Keefe, 79 of North Miami Beach, Fla. and formerly of Cohoes, died unexpectedly on January 22, 2020, in North Miami Beach, Fla. He was born and educated in Cohoes and was the son of the late Neil and Wanda Rusiecki O'Keefe. Neil worked in the accounting department of Behr Manning in Watervliet for many years and as a bartender in many Latham area nightspots. After moving to Florida in 1977, Neil spent many years bartending in a lot of popular North Miami area bars. He then became the comptroller of Ulrich Communications Corporation before retiring in 2006. Neil enjoyed visiting his daughter in California and his son in Cohoes and getting together while he was there with his cousins and friends. Neil was predeceased by his brother, Daniel O'Keefe. He is survived by his son John O'Keefe (Dawn) of Cohoes; his daughter Sharon O'Keefe of Anaheim Hills, Calif.; his grandson Patrick O'Keefe; his sister Danielle (Conrad) Legasse; a niece, many nephews, an aunt and many cousins. The family will receive friends at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Thursday, August 6, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 11:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required to enter the funeral home. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com
