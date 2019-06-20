Boel, Cornelius S. CASTLETON Cornelius S. Boel, 96, beloved husband of Grace M. Boel, entered into eternal life on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Stratton VA Hospital in Albany. Born on May 3, 1923, in Castleton, he was the son of Cornelius Sr. and Caroline Lebrecht Boel. After his high school graduation, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II as a supply sergeant. Upon return, he was employed by Huyck Felt Co. in Rensselaer as a weaver until his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 69 years who was the love of his life; his daughters, Lynne M. Linden (Robert Hymes), and Sandra L. Morris; son Brian D. Boel (Dawn Wood); seven grandchildren; three great-grandsons; three great-great-grandsons; several cousins; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased not only by his parents but both of his brothers, William and Kenneth Boel; son Keith E. Boel; and son-in-law Bruce W. Morris. He enjoyed gardening, camping and sailing. We all have fond memories of him sharing what he loved. Calling hours will be on Friday, June 21, between 5-8 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Colonie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Castleton Ambulance, 1700 Brookview Rd., Castleton, NY, 12033.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 20, 2019