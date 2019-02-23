Philips, Cory M. RENSSELAER Cory M. Philips, 40, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Cory was born on July 24, 1978, in Albany and was a lifelong area resident. He is survived by his parents, Charisse and Leonard Raymond; and two brothers, Todd Philips (Jen) and Christopher Philips. He is also survived by his four sisters, Angie Truesell, Amber Castle (Kevin), Annmarie Raymond and Sabrina Raymond as well as 14 nieces and nephews, one great-niece and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Cory was predeceased by his grandparents, Harvey and Anna Castle and Alfred and Mary Raymond; as well as his brother-in-law Marcus Truesell; and his uncle John Raymond of the Marines. Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 25, from 3-5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 23, 2019