Lizzi, Cosimo "Gus" Sr. GUILDERLAND Cosimo "Gus" Lizzi, 93 of Guilderland, died at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, on April 18, 2020. He was born in Siderno, Italy on February 2, 1927. Gus married Jean (Furfaro) of Albany on November 21, 1948, and moved to Guilderland, where together, with his beloved wife, they owned and operated Maplewood Farm from 1953 until they retired. The farm and his home were a place of gathering for all of his friends and family whom he generously stocked with all the fruits and vegetables he proudly raised on his grounds. Gus loved to fish and hunt, and was a member of the Turnpike Gun Club in Westerlo. He loved to make and drink his own wine, and enjoyed these "luxuries" on the table. Although having been formally educated to just the third-grade, Gus was a sharp, self-made businessman who inspired so many people to learn, be curious, and expand their minds. He had innovative philosophies and world views, but also embraced tradition. Gus was a member of St. Madeline Sophie Church in Guilderland. He is survived by his wife Jean, of 71 years; son, Cosimo Lizzi Jr.; grandson Michele (Francesca) Lizzi and great-grandson Claudio Lizzi; granddaughter Maryjean (David) Maciulewicz and great-granddaughter Mila Maciulewicz and many more dear relatives and friends. The family will have a private graveside service in Our Lady of Angels cemetery. A memorial service will be held and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes any donations be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany NY, 12208. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 22, 2020