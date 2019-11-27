Hill, Courtney L. WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. Courtney L. Hill, 26, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at her home in White River Junction, Vt. She was born on June 21, 1993, daughter of Scott Hill and Dora "Dodi" (Spear) Hill. She grew up in Norwich, Vt. and graduated from Hanover High School in 2012. She was a loved day care provider at World of Discovery Child Care in White River Junction. Most recently she worked as a cashier at the Hanover Co-Op. She is survived by her longtime companion, Peter Ryan; parents, Scott Hill and Dodi Spear-Hill; sister Shannon Patricia Hill; and her grandparents, Pat and Ron Young of New York and Sally Smith of New York. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction, Vt. Contributions may be made to , 100 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403. Condolences may be made to her family at an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 27, 2019