Savaria, Courtney Lee SCHENECTADY Courtney Lee Savaria, 41, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019, at Ellis Hospital with her family at her side after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of Judy (McLoughlin) and the late Timothy Wheeler. Courtney was a 1996 graduate of Cohoes High School and went on to obtain two master's degrees. She enjoyed her time working for Empire State College as an educational advisor and most recently her job as a care giver. Courtney was an active member at the First United Presbyterian Church in Troy serving as an Elder and in the women's group. She enjoyed writing poetry, taking long walks, playing the saxophone and listening to Dave Matthews Band. Above all she loved her family, especially being a mother to her two children and making new memories with them. Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Judy (McLoughlin) Wheeler; her daughter, Elaine Savaria; son, John "J.J." Savaria IV; the father of her children, John J. Savaria III; and sisters, Kristin (Gordon) Sawyer, Kiera (Curtis) Hovey and Kayla (Edward) Oechsner. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive. She was predeceased by her father, Timothy Wheeler. Calling hours for Courtney will be held on Monday July 1, from 4-7 p.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church 1915 5th Ave., Troy. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be private in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Courtney's name may be made to an education fund for her children at Cap Com Bank. Checks can be made out to John & Elaine Savaria Fund. Online condolences glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 30, 2019