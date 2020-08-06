Johnson, Craig A. KINDERHOOK Craig A. Johnson, 60 of Kinderhook, passed away peacefully at home on August 3, 2020, after battling A.L.S. Born in Bath, N.Y. to Robert and Joan (VanDusen) Johnson, he grew up in Goveneur, N.Y. Craig attended St. Lawrence University earning his master's degree in physical education. He stayed on at St. Lawrence for a year as a graduate assistant football coach, before being invited to Villanova University, Pa. as an assistant coach. There, "he was a catalyst in recruiting a team that would be rebuilt and go on to become national champions" (Andy Tally). After several years, he took the teamwork and leadership skills he had honed and shared them with teen and college students, teachers, foreign exchange students, developmentally disabled individuals and religious groups at the Adirondack Center in Ephrata, N.Y. For 12 years, he touched the lives of so many in joy-filled experiences with his workshops and rope courses, meals and campfires. During this time he found his hearts calling - working with developmentally disabled individuals. Upon the closing of the Center he moved to Kinderhook to reside with his other love, Barbara. He gained employment as staff with Rensselaer County's Living Resources providing "daily out of walls" for individuals. There, "he brought light to everyone he met." Craig is survived by Barbara Berger of Kinderhook; daughters, Joni (Eric) Hart of Schnectady, Breanna (Nir) Berger-Tzabar, and Kristina (Harry) Chivarria of North Chatham; his grandchildren, Bryson and Hailee Kelleher and Ziva Berger-Tzabar; sisters, Lynne (Mark) Evans of Michigan, and Barbara (Carl) Hadfield; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, whom he adored. He was preceeded in death by his father, Robert. Funeral services will be held privately for family at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home in Valatie this weekend. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Stuyvesant Falls. A celebration of life will be held this fall to honor him. A disc golf fund raiser in his honor to benefit the Living Resources programs is being planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to for the purchase of a tree for the cemetery where his body will reside. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 623, Kinderhook, NY, 12106. Donations to the A.L.S. Association may be made at donate.als.org