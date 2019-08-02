Albany Times Union Obituaries
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Craig Allen Taylor Obituary
Taylor, Craig Allen CASTLETON Craig Allen Taylor, 70 of Castleton, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Craig was born in Albany, the son of the late Lawrence and Marion (Hall) Taylor. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a facilities manager for Wingate Nursing Homes. He was predeceased by a son Keith Taylor; and brother Richard Taylor. Survivors include his wife, Karen Taylor; his children, Ryan (Jennifer Haack) Taylor, and Kara (Mark Cunningham) Taylor; daughter-in-law Robin Taylor; and granddaughter Kaylee Taylor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Friends and family are invited to his calling hours from 5-7 p.m. prior to the service.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
