Young, Craig D. WATERVLIET Craig D. Young, 62, entered eternal life on Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Troy on June 19, 1958, he was the beloved son of Jean Connors Young and the late Donald Young. Craig grew up in Colonie and attended Shaker High School. He had a long career in the overhead door business, eventually operating his own company. Craig enjoyed Harley-Davidsons, boating, music (especially the Blues), gambling (especially horse racing), NASCAR and cards. He was known for his quick wit and one-of-a-kind personality. He will be missed by all who knew him. Craig is survived by his mother, Jean F. Young; his siblings, Michael J. Waters (Christine), Timothy W. Waters (Lisa), Jeanene C. Waters (Donald Armstrong), Lauren J. Young (James J. Cooney III), Dale C. Gibbons (partner Jesse DeWane), and Russell Young (Shelly); and former brother-in-law Daniel Gibbons. Craig also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and devoted friends. The family would like to say a special thank you to Michael (Topper) Vosburgh, Gregg Finin, and Gene LeMoine for their support throughout his life and during his final days. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Craig's family on Monday, August 24, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home.