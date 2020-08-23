1/
Craig D. Young
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Young, Craig D. WATERVLIET Craig D. Young, 62, entered eternal life on Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Troy on June 19, 1958, he was the beloved son of Jean Connors Young and the late Donald Young. Craig grew up in Colonie and attended Shaker High School. He had a long career in the overhead door business, eventually operating his own company. Craig enjoyed Harley-Davidsons, boating, music (especially the Blues), gambling (especially horse racing), NASCAR and cards. He was known for his quick wit and one-of-a-kind personality. He will be missed by all who knew him. Craig is survived by his mother, Jean F. Young; his siblings, Michael J. Waters (Christine), Timothy W. Waters (Lisa), Jeanene C. Waters (Donald Armstrong), Lauren J. Young (James J. Cooney III), Dale C. Gibbons (partner Jesse DeWane), and Russell Young (Shelly); and former brother-in-law Daniel Gibbons. Craig also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and devoted friends. The family would like to say a special thank you to Michael (Topper) Vosburgh, Gregg Finin, and Gene LeMoine for their support throughout his life and during his final days. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Craig's family on Monday, August 24, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved