Schielke, Craig Lawrence AVERILL PARK Craig Lawrence Schielke, 62, died suddenly on October 8, 2020, of a heart attack. He was born on Long Island and spent many years in Florida before moving back to New York near Albany. He is survived by his children, Ryan and Shannon; his sister Sharon (Mike) Babala; and cousins. Craig was predeceased by his wife Christy (Foley). As a kid he loved playing basketball then he moved to golf following in his father's footsteps. But what was most important to him was family. He loved watching football and having Sunday dinners together. We miss him so much. May the rest of his journey be filled with comfort and peace. In keeping Craig's memory alive please be civil in your conversations, be kind in your heart, and take care of your family. For online condolences please visit SimpleChoicesCremation.com
.