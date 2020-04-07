Craig McHarg (1960 - 2020)
McHarg, Craig COHOES Craig David McHarg of Cohoes and formerly of South Troy, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born July 8, 1960, son of Jean C. McHarg and the late George T. McHarg. Beloved brother of George (Michele), Timothy, Bryan (Mary Anne) and Dennis (Tammy). Devoted uncle to Timothy, Emily, Justyn, Zachary, Benjamin and Shane. Anyone wishing to remember Craig through donation may send contributions to a . Due to COVID 19 restrictions on social gatherings, services will be private. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date with a full obituary.

Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2020
