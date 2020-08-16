1/1
Crestina M. Ferritto
1925 - 2020
Ferritto, Crestina M. GUILDERLAND Crestina Marie Ferritto, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, August 14, 2020. Born in San Valentino, Italy on December 14, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Maria DiDomenicantonio. Crestina and her family moved to the United States when she was four years of age taking up residence in Watervliet where she became a lifelong resident. She met and married the love of her life, Geno A. Ferritto. Together they raised their four children and operated their family store, Geno's Meat Market in Watervliet, sharing nearly 50 years of marriage until his passing in 1999. Crestina was member of the Italian Community Center in Troy, the Ladies Guild of St. Anthony's Church, and a former communicant at Mt. Carmel. Crestina is survived by her four children, Daniel (Ann) Ferritto of Wynantskill, Tom (Veronica) Ferritto of Colonie, Gina (Michael) Tracy of Delanson, and Dr. Michael (Mary Anne) Ferritto of Midland, Mich.; her 10 grandchildren, Dr. Daniel Ferritto II, Joseph Ferritto, Matthew Ferritto, Mark (Ashley) Ferritto, Sarah Ferritto, James Ferritto, Amy Ferritto, Paul Tracy, Sean Tracy, and Kristin Tracy; her great-grandson, Ethan Ferritto; and by her beloved sister, best friend, and guardian angel, Emma Poleto. Along with her husband, she was also preceded in death by two of her sisters, Yolanda Curro and Lena Cummings. Crestina's family would like to extend a heartfelt and special thank you to the staff at the Our Lady of Mercy Life Center for the top-notch care provided to Crestina, especially Vangie and Lisa. In keeping with the safety measures in place, funeral services will be held privately for Crestina's immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA, 22102. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
