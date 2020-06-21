Barnhart, Cristy A. THREE MILE BAY, N.Y. Cristy A. Barnhart, 75, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, N.Y. Born February 24, 1945, in Albany to the late Harry and Victoria Laska Barnhart he graduated from Maple Hill High School, class of 1964. He served aboard the USS Montrose, an attack transport of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. As a 50-year member of the UA Local No. 7 Plumbers and Steamfitters he worked for Campito Plumbing & Heating, Inc. in Latham his entire career, retiring in 2001. Cristy loved fishing and gardening and retired to Chaumont Bay on Lake Ontario. His witty sense of humor and prevailing kindness touched all of his friends and family. He belonged to Castleton VFW Post 7337 and Niskayuna American Legion Post 1092. Survived by wife Patti; sons, Shaun (Tammie) Barnhart of Slingerlands and Jeff (Jacqueline) Barnhart of Edinburgh, Scotland; and his granddaughter Olivia Barnhart, the apple of his eye. Predeceased by his parents; brother Roger Barnhart; and sister-in-law Margie Hogan Barnhart. A graveside service with military honors to be held at a later date. Donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or LUNGevity Foundation, Breathe Deep Albany, Team Barnhart, 228 S. Wabash Ave., Suite 700, Chicago, IL, 60604 appreciated.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.