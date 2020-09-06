1/1
Crystal R. Hewitt-Gill
1982 - 2020
Hewitt-Gill, Crystal R. ALBANY Crystal R. Hewitt-Gill, 38, unexpectedly passed away on August 29, 2020, in Albany, N.Y. Crystal was born on June 12, 1982, and was raised in a caring family. Her parents provided her with many opportunities that helped her grow into a mature woman. She earned two bachelors' degrees and an M.B.A., and she worked as a substance abuse counselor and administrator. She also taught courses at local colleges and became a certified yoga instructor. Her greatest joy was raising her lovely daughter, Carys, who was born September 29, 2007. Crystal and Carys loved traveling and visited European cities several times. Survivors include her mother Jeanne Hewitt of Albany; her brother Eric Hewitt-Gill; her daughter Carys; and her former husband David J. Bellis; she was predeceased by her father Robert M. Gill. Carys is now living with her father, David J. Bellis, in Birmingham, England. Crystal will be cremated and her ashes scattered in an idyllic setting. No funeral will be held and her family requests that instead of sending flowers, please consider contributing to an organization that treats victims of substance abuse.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 6, 2020.
