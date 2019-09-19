McIntyre, Curtis P. "Corky" LAKE PLACID, Fla. Curtis P. McIntyre, "Corky," age 88, died on August 27, 2019. Corky was predeceased by his parents, Peter McIntyre and Elizabeth Pultz; Marilyn, his wife of 62 years; brother William McIntyre; and his sisters, Shirley Stickles and Janice Stickles. Corky lived in Castleton-on-Hudson until retirement. He graduated from Hudson High School, enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served in Korea as a rifleman, squad leader, and platoon sergeant in front-lines combat until the war ended in 1953. Corky worked for N.Y. Telephone as a lineman and retired as a service technician in Albany's State Capital. In his youth, he was a Golden Gloves boxing champ. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed gardening, traveling, country music, playing golf and throwing darts. He is survived by his daughters, Margaret E. McIntyre (Kyle Hughes) of Saratoga Springs, Pamela A. McIntyre (David Filipelli) of Austin, Texas and Kathleen B. McIntyre of Austin; grandchildren, Madeline M. Busch, Miranda and Gavin McIntyre Hughes; brother-in-law Edmond Sherry (Kathy); and members of his McIntyre family. Corky and Marilyn will be interred in the Saratoga National Cemetery at the family's convenience.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 19, 2019