Wolle, Curtis R. COLONIE Curtis R. Wolle, 73, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with dementia. He was born on April 27, 1946, in Mankato, Minn., to the late Elroy and Ida Wolle.Curtis had a very successful business career with JC Penney for over 30 years. He later owned his own Sears Dealer store in Stevens Point, Wis., with his wife Nancy for over 12 years. Curtis loved country music, enjoyed many sports, and was an avid golfer and bowler. He was very involved with the Rotary Club of Columbus, Wis. and the Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Plower, Wis. He is survived by his wife Nancy (Judd) Wolle of Colonie, whom he adored above all; his daughters, Susan (Duane) Vandre of Stevens Point, Wis., Cheryl Kenworthy of Latham, and Kimberly (Keith) Jackson of Rotterdam; his sons, James (Nancy) Wolle, Marc (Mel) Wolle and Brian Hintz all of Stevens Point, Wis., and Jon (Gail) Hintz of Madison, Wis.; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two sisters, JoAnn Conrath and Sandy (Kevin) Hartmann; as well as several nieces and nephews. His brother Dale Wolle died before him. The family would like to thank Our Lady of Mercy Life Center for the loving devotion and caring of our Curtis as well as Loudonville Assisted Living and St. Peter's Community Hospice. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Curtis' family on Monday, September 16, from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service to follow at 7 p.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Avenue, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208 or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2000 Roosevelt Drive, Plower, WI, 54467. To leave a condolence for the family, visit cannonfuneral.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 14, 2019