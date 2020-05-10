Clark, Curtis T. HOBE SOUND, Fla. Curtis T. Clark, 79 of Hobe Sound, Fla., and formerly of Delmar, passed away on May 1, 2020. He was born in Albany to the late Curtis and Virginia Myers Clark. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ahearn of Hobe Sound and Edinburg, N.Y.; his daughter, Debbie Clark Bisgrove of Delmar; son Curtis Clark of of East Berne; four grandchildren, Amanda and Curtis Clark and David and Mary Bisgrove. Also survived by four stepchildren, Sue, Peg, Tess and Bill Lecuyer. He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Frankenbeck Clark; and his brother, Colin Clark. A service is planned for a future date in New York.





