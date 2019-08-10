|
|
Martin, Cynthia A. BRUNSWICK Cynthia A. "Cindy" Martin, 61 of Brunswick, beloved wife of Joseph D. "Joe" Martin, unexpectedly entered into eternal life surrounded by and in the loving comfort and care of her family at home on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born in Rochester, Cindy was the daughter of Eleanor J. Galligan Elletson and the late Lawrence W. Jones and was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1975. Cindy retired from Rensselaer County, where she had been employed for many years, many of which, while she valiantly battled Multiple Sclerosis until her eventual retirement. She had also been employed at her much beloved C.C.H.S. in Lansingburgh as director of the Alumni Association. Cindy was an avid baker, a member of the M.S. Society, proud C.C.H.S. volunteer at many of their functions and activities as well as their Phone-a-thon, attended Our Lady of Victory Church in Sycaway and was a member of the Brunswick Elks Ladies Auxiliary. What Cindy loved most was all of the times she spent with her grandchildren attending their events and activities. In addition to her mother Ellie and husband Joe, whom she married on August 11, 2007, Cindy was the devoted mother of Matthew (Carol) Cushman, Amy (Styles) Bridges and Greg (Katie) Cushman; niece of Margaret Rutolo and James (Charlotte) Jones; sister of Mary Eileen (George) Menakis, Eleanor (Michael) Ingalsbe, Katherine "Kathy" (Greg) Lanni, Christine (Brett) Gregory, Scott (Eileen) Kittle and Sean (Susan) Kittle; cherished grandmother of Michaelangelo and Sophia Fusco, Hunter and Anna Bridges, Ella and Emma Cushman and Elliott and Noah Cushman; goddaughter of Kathleen Kennedy, also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. Cindy's family wishes to express their most sincere appreciation to her Doctor's, Nurses, the Eagle Mills Fire Co., Mohawk Ambulance and Sunnyview Rehabilitation staff for their love, support and exceptionally dedicated care provided. The funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Ave., Troy by Reverend Randall P. Patterson, Pastor. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, August 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Ave. (corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh) Troy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to National M.S. Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY, 10163 or online at secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/ Donation2?df_id=55995& 55995.donation=form1 in memory of Cynthia A. "Cindy" Martin. Please feel free to leave your online condolences at sanvidgefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019