Johnson, Cynthia Ann BROOKHAVEN, Ga. Cynthia Ann Johnson passed away on March 20, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with leukemia. She was born on August 12, 1947, in Amsterdam, N.Y., graduated from Amsterdam High School and started a loving family. She raised three active boys throughout their lives in Guilford, Conn., Wappingers Falls, N.Y., Clifton Park and finally settled in Atlanta in 1993. Cynthia practiced as a paralegal in Albany and Atlanta after graduating with an associate degree from Mildred Elley. However, her life was unselfishly dedicated to raising her family, especially her three sons. After raising her boys, she was thrilled to have two granddaughters to spoil with lavish Easter baskets, American Girl dolls, and way too many Christmas presents. Some of her favorite times with her grandchildren included watching baking competition shows, eating out for lunch, and singing along to the radio for carpool karaoke. Cynthia also loved to travel back to upstate New York during the summer to spend time with her siblings, cousins, and friends. When not spending time with her family, she was an avid reader. She is survived by her children, Donald (Jennifer), Gregory, and Brian; brother Frank Gerardi; sister Linda Perrone; granddaughters, Kathryn and Emily; goddaughter and niece Lori Fairbanks; nephew Michael Perrone and numerous beloved cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to or The .



Johnson, Cynthia Ann BROOKHAVEN, Ga. Cynthia Ann Johnson passed away on March 20, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with leukemia. She was born on August 12, 1947, in Amsterdam, N.Y., graduated from Amsterdam High School and started a loving family. She raised three active boys throughout their lives in Guilford, Conn., Wappingers Falls, N.Y., Clifton Park and finally settled in Atlanta in 1993. Cynthia practiced as a paralegal in Albany and Atlanta after graduating with an associate degree from Mildred Elley. However, her life was unselfishly dedicated to raising her family, especially her three sons. After raising her boys, she was thrilled to have two granddaughters to spoil with lavish Easter baskets, American Girl dolls, and way too many Christmas presents. Some of her favorite times with her grandchildren included watching baking competition shows, eating out for lunch, and singing along to the radio for carpool karaoke. Cynthia also loved to travel back to upstate New York during the summer to spend time with her siblings, cousins, and friends. When not spending time with her family, she was an avid reader. She is survived by her children, Donald (Jennifer), Gregory, and Brian; brother Frank Gerardi; sister Linda Perrone; granddaughters, Kathryn and Emily; goddaughter and niece Lori Fairbanks; nephew Michael Perrone and numerous beloved cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to or The . Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 25, 2020

