Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 Graveside service 11:00 AM Memory Gardens 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd. Colonie , NY

Bertrand, Cynthia Dawn LATHAM Cynthia Dawn Bertrand passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Evergreen Commons. She was born to Daniel and Evelyn Miller on September 20, 1926. Cynthia and her husband, Dick, enjoyed their life in "Lovely Altamont, USA," and raising their family there. She was actively involved with the Boyd Hilton Post and the Ladies Auxiliary, planning her Luaus and special events. She also enjoyed her Tuesdays with the Altamont Seniors and volunteering as one of the "Kitchen Angels." She was famous for making her "Mommy's Potato Salad," which will remain on the menu at Dee Dee's Tavern forever (she made a lot of it!). Cynthia is survived by her daughters, Deidre (Brian) DeMarco, and Susan Bertrand; son, Dan (Betty) Bertrand; grandchildren, Mike and Matthew (Britni) Dodge, Sean (Ronda) Conlin, Cynthia (Jeff) Wright and several great-grandchildren. Cynthia was predeceased by her husband, Richard; and her daughter, Cheryl. She will gladly be reunited with her loved ones and her beloved kitty, Holly, which will come as a big surprise to both of them. Special thanks to the staff at Evergreen Commons for their attentive care of our Mommy during her stay there. Visitation will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervilet on Tuesday, September 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Colonie at 11 a.m. Those wishing to remember "Mommy" in a special way may send a contribution to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.







