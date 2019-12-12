Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Donna Hollar. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Funeral 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hollar, Cynthia Donna WATERVLIET Cynthia Donna Hollar, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born in Jersey City, N.J. she was the daughter of the late Irvine Edmund John and Cynthia Frances John. Known as Cindy and Donna to many, she was a graduate of New Brunswick High School. Following graduation she went on to become an R.N. from Christ Hospital School of Nursing in Jersey City, N.J. Cindy was a dedicated nurse at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for many years before moving to Las Vegas to continue nursing. Cindy moved to the Capital District to be with her grandchildren, whom she adored and loved more than anything else in the world. She was very proud of her Scottish and Irish heritage, and loved visiting there when she could. She was also a huge Elvis, John Wayne, and Johnny Cash fan. She loved listening to their music and watching their movies. Above all, she was a dedicated Christian woman who always put God first. She loved needle point and enjoyed poetry, theology, and history. Cindy had a big heart and loved kids and animals. Cindy is survived by her three children, Michele Borys, Heather Thomas (Chris Blasch) and Jeffrey Thomas. She was the loving "Gram" of Erik Borys, Logan Topolosky, and Jack and Clara Blasch. She is also survived by her caring and loving best friend and father to her three children, Jeffrey Walton Thomas, and many other close friends and family. The family would like to give a special thanks for Father Jim Walsh and Pastor Nick. They would also like to acknowledge Heather Fitzpatrick, the dispatcher who helped walk Jeff through the steps of CPR, as well as the Cohoes Police and first responders. The family is also very thankful for the staff of the Emergency Department and I.C.U. at Samaritan Hospital, especially I.C.U. nurses, Maha Ghorayeb, Kristopher Weir, Theresa, and Deb Aberdale for the love and care given to Cynthia and her family. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 16, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A funeral ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Services will be officiated by her dear friend, Pastor Nicholas TeBordo who affectionately knew her as "Beautiful Donna." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , the ASPCA or a local animal shelter in Cindy's name. To leave a special message for the family online please visit







