Bass, Cynthia Elaine "Torchie" NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. Cynthia Elaine "Torchie" Bass passed away November 17, 2020. She was born on October 15, 1937, in Albany to Jack and Anne (Hatkoff) Bass. Cindy grew up in Albany and attended Albany City Schools. After graduating from Albany High School, Cindy attended Bryant Business School in Rhode Island and moved to New York City immediately after graduating (much to her father's chagrin). Cindy worked for nearly 30 years for the Zalkin, Rodin & Goodman Law Firm, where she was both admired and respected as a loyal legal secretary. Shortly after Cindy's 60th birthday, she was diagnosed with lung cancer. Though in true Cindy fashion, she allowed herself 24 hours to absorb the diagnosis, and then she strapped on her cancer fighting boots and set out on a 24 year fight with the disease. Humor, grace, and hope were the tools Cindy used regularly to help her navigate the ups and downs of this disease. After Cindy's initial diagnosis, she discovered a wonderful organization, Cancer Care, which helped so much over the span of Cindy's cancer battle. She found her passion in volunteering her own time there, after getting her disease under control. Cindy was a friend to all who met her, and she made some of her very best ones during her time at Cancer Care. Cindy was an avid reader and trade show shopper she loved a great bargain. She enjoyed cards, traveling and the theater. She was bold and stylish; always rockin' a carefully coordinated bright outfit paired beautifully with matching earrings. Though what she loved most was her family. Surviving are her beloved nephew and nieces, Matt (Michelle), Kris and Kellie; as well as her adored greatnephews and niece, Theo, Quinn, Calahan, Hudson and Margan. Cindy was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Anne; sister Barbara; brother Neil; brother-in-law Bus; and nephew Nate. She also leaves behind her dear long-time friends, Angela, Sheila, and Joanie. Special thanks to her great friend and boss, Trish. Graveside service will be held Friday, November 27, at 10:30 a.m. in Independent Benevolent Cemetery on Fuller Rd. Albany. Masks will be required and all COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Cindy's memory to her favorite organization, Cancer Care, 275 Seventh Ave. New York, NY 10001. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com