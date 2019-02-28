Campana, Cynthia J. Engwer TROY Cynthia "Cyndi" J. Engwer Campana, 62, born in Troy on January 17, 1957, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Her loving family was by her side. Cyndi was raised and grew up in Troy. She moved to Colorado and Florida and worked for a Federal Correction Facility as an administrative assistant. For the past 20 years, she worked for Empire Blue Cross and Blue Shield with her title now being an operations expert. Cyndi is survived by her mother, Clara Tozier (Engwer) Peters; her close and loving brothers, Daniel Engwer III (Kristina L. Stinson) of Wynantskill, Wayne Engwer of Berlin and Paul Engwer of Averill Park; her close loving sister, Kathleen, (Kathy) Tufano of Troy; and many nieces and nephews. Cyndi was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Jerry Campana; and her father, Daniel Engwer Jr. Cyndi enjoyed doing crafts in earlier years, and until her declining health, she enjoyed going to events at the American Legion Post 1489 in Wynantskill where she was a former member of the auxiliary. She was a Country music fan and traveled around listening to different bands and going to Country Star shows with family and friends. The family would like to give special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Samaritan Hospital for the compassionate care that Cyndi received. The family gives thanks and gratitude to Sean Luby her constant companion and friend for always being there for her, and taking care of her precious little pet dog, Simon, who loved and cherished her. The family was blessed to have Reverend Joe Auslander, pastor of The Church of the Covenant in Averill Park to help us with prayers and his presence as we navigated through unchartered waters. Cyndi may have lost the battle, but she won the war. "Rest in Peace, Love Ya!" Mom Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Sunday, March 3, from 4 - 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Joseph Auslander, officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary