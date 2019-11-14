|
Knorr, Cynthia J. WATERFORD Cynthia J. Knorr, 78 of Front Street, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late George and Monica Walsh Castracani. She was a 1959 graduate of Catholic Central High School. Cindy was employed by the General Electric Co., RECO Division, in Schenectady and later at the Waterford Silicone Plant from which she retired. During the 1970's she operated Cindy's Ceramics in Waterford. She was a gifted artist who enjoyed reading, decorating, cooking and caring for her family. Cindy was the widow of Francis Knorr who died in 1999. She was the devoted mother of Jeffrey F. Knorr (Nadya) and Heidi J. Knorr of Waterford and the late Gregory J. Knorr. She was the sister of the late John "Jack" Castracani; and was the proud grandmother of Francis and Michael Knorr. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make contributions to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20037. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 14, 2019