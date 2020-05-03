Falle, Cynthia "Cindy" Jean TROY Cynthia "Cindy" Jean Falle passed away peacefully in Samaritan Hospital from COVID-19 on April 19, 2020. Prior to the last three years where she lived in Diamond Hill Nursing Home in Troy, Cindy was a long-time resident of the South Mall Towers in Albany. Cindy was born on July 3, 1947, in Troy, the first child of William and Jean (Holmes) Falle. At about age three it was determined that she had Cerebral Palsy which affected her walk and fine motor skills. This did not prevent her from attending school, as it did for many back in the 1950's. She rode the bus to Southgate Elementary in Loudonville and made many friends, some that have remained in contact throughout her life. While there were many activities that proved difficult for her, learning was not one of them. Cindy possessed an incredible memory. She graduated from Shaker High School in Latham. In 1978, Cindy moved into the South Mall Tower Apartments in Albany, where in 1988 she met the love of her life Joe Connelly and while they never officially married, they were true soul mates, spending time together, going on cruises, attending concerts and movies. Cindy worked part time at the Department of Aging in Albany and loved going to work. The people there loved as well. She always had a smile and would always ask folks how their day was going. Cindy's claim to fame was teaching students studying to be health care professionals with her friend from church, Diane Bossung, at Sage Graduate School and Russell Sage College in Troy. Cindy developed presentations with Diane in which she described her full and meaningful life to dispel perceived stereotypes regarding people with disabilities. She was passionate about teaching students to respect, listen to and learn from people with different abilities. Sometimes, Cindy and Joe met with students together to talk, answer questions, laugh and share their love of life as a couple. In December 2002, Cindy joined Westminster Presbyterian Church in Albany where she participated actively and was loved by many. She served for six years as a deacon, taking responsibility for dictating personal messages in birthday cards sent to the children of the church throughout the year. Cindy will be remembered for her indomitable spirit, sense of humor, love, genuine interest in the people she knew and her amazing ability to thrive even under what many would consider insurmountable odds, namely Cerebral Palsy, Dystonia, Cancer, multiple bouts of life-threatening pneumonia. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Her nephew Zachary Falle writes, "She was a radiant light of a person, who was sharp and quick witted, and never let her challenges get the better of her. She learned how to make do with what she had, led a very full life with many wonderful experiences." Cindy was preceded in death by her mother and father, William and Jean Falle; stepmother Rosemary Forester Falle; numerous aunts and uncles; her dear friend, Wanda Mattox. Cindy is survived by her partner in life Joe Connelly; niece Sandra Wood; soul sister Diane Bossung; brother and Robert Falle and his wife Sue Forester; niece Andrea Falle; stepsister and friend Connie DeAngelo and Bonnie Baker; nephew Zachary and his wife Erica Rose Falle; niece Alexandria Rose Falle; unofficially adopted brother and his wife, Joseph and Debra Yanulavich, as well as the Yanulavich family; cousins, Robert and Kathy Holmes, Michael and Maryanne Holmes; Cindy's beloved family of Westminster Presbyterian Church, and the many wonderful care givers and nurses who cared for her throughout her years. A celebration of life is tentatively planned for July, pending the lifting of COVID-19 gathering restrictions. A YouTube memorial of Cindy's life may be found at https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=XHMBni4Fp6o or by searching YouTube: Cindy Falle's Full Life. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.