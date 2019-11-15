Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cynthia M. Grob


1950 - 2019
Cynthia M. Grob Obituary
Grob, Cynthia M. BALLSTON LAKE Cynthia M. Grob, age 68 of Ballston Lake, died peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. She was born in Schenectady on November 15, 1950, and was the daughter of Janet (McCormack) Tomlins and the late Clement Tomlins. Cynthia was a graduate of Burnt Hills - Ballston Lake High School and Goutcher College in Maryland, earning her master's degree in special education. Cynthia retired from the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex County BOCES with her home base at the Myers Education Center in Saratoga Springs as an assistive technology specialist. She retired in 2008 after 31 years in special education. Cynthia was a generous contributor to the community, SPAC and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. Survivors include her husband, Curt H. Grob Jr.; his sons, Curt H. Grob III, MD and Mark A. Grob; and their children, Ilyse and Riley and Olivia. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, November 23, from 3 - 5 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Rd, Ballston Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, 965 Albany Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Cynthia's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 15, 2019
