Cynthia Madigan

Madigan, Cynthia SCHAGHTICOKE Cynthia Marie Madigan, 53, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, from an allergic reaction to a bee sting. Growing up in Watervliet, Cindy was the daughter of Ernest Meyer and the late Constance A. Meyer; and she was the beloved wife of the late Patrick H. Madigan. Pat and Cindy married on October 15, 1994, and raised three children in the Schaghticoke area: Tom (Courtney French), Clare, and Henry. In addition to her children, Cindy is survived by her sister, Chris (Ted) Piel of Denver, Colo.; her father Ernie (Nancy) Meyer of Savannah, Ga.; cherished aunts, Eleanor Meyer and Carol Meyer; many brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; "her boys"; and numerous friends. Cindy was a lover of animals and nature. She was always curious to learn more about the world around her, down to every bug, plant and mushroom she encountered. Her trips around the country and world with her aunts and Gram were a highlight of her childhood and teenage years, especially the trip to Germany. Cindy was immensely proud of her children, including the ones she didn't give birth to, opening her heart, home and fridge. Beautiful inside and out, Cindy was known to be authentic, free-spirited, compassionate, extremely empathetic and loyal. She was known for her heart of gold and sense of humor. She will be dearly missed by every person whose life she touched. Cindy continues to give to others through organ donation. Friends and family are gathering to pay their respects on Wednesday, July 1 from 4-7 p.m. at Chase-Smith Family Funeral Home, 173 Main St., Schaghticoke. Social distancing and facial covering protocols must be followed. Due to the current restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following day. Cindy will be buried with her husband at St. John's Cemetery in Schaghticoke. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Henry Madigan Educational Fund, c/o CapCom Federal Credit Union or mailed to Lisa Madigan, 118 Malm Road, Melrose, NY, 12121. Online remembrances at www.chasesmithfamily.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 30, 2020.
