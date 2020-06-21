Cynthia S. Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jones, Cynthia S. RAVENA Cynthia S. Jones, 67, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Marco and Angeline Penge. Cynthia was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an animal lover and stood up for those that needed help, especially the Blind Cat Rescue, which she donated to often. Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey F. Jones; son, Joshua (Gabriel) Ambrose; granddaughter, Isabelle Ambrose; brother, Mariano (Jeanette) Penge; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; and her beloved pets. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Contributions in memory of Cynthia may be made to Blind Cat Rescue & Sanctuary, 74 Prairie Lane, St. Pauls, NC, 28384.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved