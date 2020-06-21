Jones, Cynthia S. RAVENA Cynthia S. Jones, 67, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Marco and Angeline Penge. Cynthia was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an animal lover and stood up for those that needed help, especially the Blind Cat Rescue, which she donated to often. Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey F. Jones; son, Joshua (Gabriel) Ambrose; granddaughter, Isabelle Ambrose; brother, Mariano (Jeanette) Penge; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; and her beloved pets. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Contributions in memory of Cynthia may be made to Blind Cat Rescue & Sanctuary, 74 Prairie Lane, St. Pauls, NC, 28384.