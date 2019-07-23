Grant, Cynthia Smith ALBANY Cynthia Smith Grant, a native Albanian, born on July 25, 1929, to Alfred and Esther Smith, passed away peacefully at the Massry residence on the Sabbath, Saturday morning July 13, 2019. Cynthia was a known musician and admired music teacher in the Capital District. In 1946, she was awarded a Tanglewood scholarship through the Albany Symphony Orchestra. There she studied under Leonard Bernstein, and S. Koussevitsky. In later years, she studied under Eleanor Bange a piano soloist with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. From 1960 to 1970 she was a flutist in the Albany Symphony Orchestra. During the summers of 1970 through 1972, she compiled flute programs for the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. She received her B.A. in education in 1972 and her M.B.S. in education in 1976. She taught many students piano and flute in her home. From 1968 - 1985, she was the primary music teacher in the Albany Public School System. There she provided for the full-range of music education, conducting bands and orchestras in twelve elementary schools every year. In the years 1988 - 1990, she was a member of the American Winds Concert Band which toured major European countries playing American music in town squares. She was a beloved mother and grandmother. Mother of the late Glenn Miller, she is survived by her daughter Batya Hefter (Beth Miller), her son-in-law Rabbi Herzl Hefter and their children, Aviya, Moshe Ze'ev, Eliyahu Yehuda, Amichai, Aron Noam and Binyamin in Israel; and her long-time companion Alfred Klein in Albany. The funeral was on July 15, in the Beth Emeth Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 23, 2019