Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 Funeral service 10:00 AM DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 Obituary

Petronis, Cynthia Travis Robens MECHANICVILLE Cynthia Travis Robens Petronis, 61, of Hudson Avenue, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness, with her loving family at her side. Born in Troy on June 10, 1958, daughter of the late George Travis and A. Nancy Travis Lupo, she was a 1976 graduate of Mechanicville High School and received her associate's degree from HVCC in 1978. Cynthia spent her career working for the Mechanicville Post Office as a mail carrier, eventually driving the Hemstreet Park mail route before retiring after 29 years with the USPS. A longtime member of the Stillwater Players Among Others acting group, she was often a leading actress and was normally involved in all facets of the production of the plays. She and husband Jerry loved being involved in the theater scene together. Cynthia was also heavily involved in the American Legion Post 490 Ladies Auxiliary, serving as chaplain and president at points in time there. She was a funny lady who was always quick with a joke and could always entertain a crowd with her dramatic spirit. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, Euchre, was a tremendous cook, and was very generous, especially when someone was in need. She also played in a weekly dart league. In addition to her parents, Cynthia was sadly predeceased by her husband of 13 years, Gerald Petronis; and tragically by her sister, Laura Travis Fisher. Survivors include her beloved son and daughter, John Robens (Allison) and Ashley Robens (Alex); grandchildren, Shane Robens and Isaac Aguirre; step-daughter, Tiara-Layna Brown; grandchildren, Hayden, Noah and Ian Brown, Josh and Carson Monell, Anjel, Kyle, Tatum and Ryleigh; siblings, Eric Travis, Claudia (John) Mazula, Audrey (Harry) Vannucci and Melissa (Robert) D'Ambro, Celeste (Jim) Culora, Joel (Suki) Travis, Jon Lupo and Jamie (Michael) Petta; along with many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her adored feline friend Ninja Kitty. Cynthia's family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Saratoga Hospital for the compassionate care she received there during her stay. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St., Mechanicville on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or American Legion Post 490 Building Fund, 1 American Legion Rd, Stillwater, NY 12170 in loving memory of Cynthia L. Petronis. To leave condolences and for directions, please visit







