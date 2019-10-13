Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Vaccaro. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vaccaro, Cynthia COLONIE Cynthia May Vaccaro, 65, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, October 5, 2019, after a brief illness. Cindi was born and raised in Kitchener, Ontario. She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Doris Kauk; and her sister Kathy. Cindi worked for New York State for over 30 years and retired in 2009. Cindi loved life and enjoyed every moment of her retirement. She had a contagious laugh and was a warm and caring person, one who took a genuine interest in her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the Caribbean, Nova Scotia and Hampton Beach and reading a good book on her deck. If you received a birthday or holiday card from Cindi, you also got her trademark confetti included. Cindi is survived by her devoted, long term partner David Zipkin; and her siblings, Fred, Karen, Rick and Kim. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and David's family - all of whom she adored greatly. She will be sorely missed by her best friend Linda Connell-Norton and the entire Connell family - who Cindi dubbed as "her American family." A few days before her passing, Cindi said "I have no regrets, I had a great life." We all should be so fortunate.



