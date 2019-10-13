Vaccaro, Cynthia COLONIE Cynthia May Vaccaro, 65, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, October 5, 2019, after a brief illness. Cindi was born and raised in Kitchener, Ontario. She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Doris Kauk; and her sister Kathy. Cindi worked for New York State for over 30 years and retired in 2009. Cindi loved life and enjoyed every moment of her retirement. She had a contagious laugh and was a warm and caring person, one who took a genuine interest in her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the Caribbean, Nova Scotia and Hampton Beach and reading a good book on her deck. If you received a birthday or holiday card from Cindi, you also got her trademark confetti included. Cindi is survived by her devoted, long term partner David Zipkin; and her siblings, Fred, Karen, Rick and Kim. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and David's family - all of whom she adored greatly. She will be sorely missed by her best friend Linda Connell-Norton and the entire Connell family - who Cindi dubbed as "her American family." A few days before her passing, Cindi said "I have no regrets, I had a great life." We all should be so fortunate.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2019