Murphy, Cyril J. ALBANY Cyril J. "Cy" Murphy Jr., 89 of Glenville, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Cy was born in Albany, and lived in the area most of his life. He was a 1948 graduate of Christian Brothers Academy, and a 1952 graduate of Paul Smith's College. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and after the war returned to his job at Wolberg Electric Supply in Albany. He retired from Wolberg's in 2000, after more than 45 years of service. Cy was a member of the Guilderland Elks, and the American Legion Zaloga Post. Cy was predeceased by his wife Rhoda in 1995. He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Chamberlain (Michael) of New Britain, Conn., and Lisa Coppinger (Tim) of Guilderland; his brother Jack Murphy (Linda) of Colonie; his grandchildren, Abby Chamberlain (Anthony Ballerini), Kate Bellis (Bryan), Molly Reynolds (Mike), and Timothy and Alexandra Coppinger; his great-grandchildren, Carter, Annie and Max Reynolds and Weston Bellis; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Saturday at 9 a.m., and from there to Christ the King Church, Sumter Ave., Guilderland at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. The parish family of Christ the King Church will gather in the funeral home at 4:30 p.m. on Friday for a service of prayer and remembrance. All are welcome. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. The family suggests memorial contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019