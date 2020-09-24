Shelhamer, Cyrus L. HANNACROIX Cyrus Leon Shelhamer, 68, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born on July 10, 1952, he was the son of the late Cyrus E. Shelhamer and Patricia (Louis) Shelhamer. Cyrus formed Cyrus Shelhamer Construction in the late '70s and did roofing and home repair jobs into his 60's. He was an avid fisherman, hunter (deer, rabbit) and bowler. He was most happy in the solitude of the family's "hunting camp" deep in the snowy woods of the Adirondack mountains. He is survived by his sister and brothers, Paul Shelhamer, Anne Carrozza, and Francis Shelhamer; his two children, Cyrus H. Shelhamer and Lainie Simoneau; as well as two grandchildren, Broderick and Piper; along with many nieces, nephews, friends and family. "Papa Cy" as he was known to many of his children's friends, held glorious get-together weekends at his home for decades including his annual July 4th party where he could express his patriotism and love for do-it-yourself "light and sound" shows. His absence will be deeply felt. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. A limited number of people will be allowed in the building at one time; masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to Heart of the Adirondacks, The Nature Conservancy, 4245 North Fairfax Dr., Suite 100, Arlington, VA, 22203.