Powell, Dachai E. ALBANY Dachai Elijah Powell, 2, passed away suddenly November 18, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of Nahkiya Boyd and Di-Quann Powell. Dachai loved singing and dancing, and he really loved Batman. He is survived by his parents, and his older brother Rah Rah who he had an unbreakable bond with. A visitation for Dachai will be held on Friday, November 27, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with a service at 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Interment to follow in the Graceland Cemetery. Social distance practices will be in effect; chapel size is limited to current N.Y.S. guidelines and masks are required in the building.