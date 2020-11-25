1/
Dachai E. Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dachai's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Powell, Dachai E. ALBANY Dachai Elijah Powell, 2, passed away suddenly November 18, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of Nahkiya Boyd and Di-Quann Powell. Dachai loved singing and dancing, and he really loved Batman. He is survived by his parents, and his older brother Rah Rah who he had an unbreakable bond with. A visitation for Dachai will be held on Friday, November 27, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with a service at 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Interment to follow in the Graceland Cemetery. Social distance practices will be in effect; chapel size is limited to current N.Y.S. guidelines and masks are required in the building.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Service
01:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved