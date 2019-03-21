Gioeni, Daisy Mae ALBANY Daisy Mae Gioeni,"Tillie," nee Phillips, 89, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Daisy was born in Saranac Lake on June 9, 1929, and graduated from Saranac Lake High School in 1947, and then moved to Albany. On November 7, 1954, she married Vincenzo J. Gioeni "Jimmy." They enjoyed spending their Saturday nights bowling with Stormaire League for many years. Together, they raised two children, Lucy (James) Walsh of Saratoga Springs, and James (Michelle) Gioeni of Albany. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Marie, Steven, Joseph, Alysha, and Jennifer Gioeni, John Walsh, six great-grandchildren, along with loved close friends and family members who often visited Daisy. Daisy was predeceased by her parents and her many sisters and brothers. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, on Friday, March 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 23, at 10 a.m., with the interment to be held following in Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daisy Mae Gioeni.
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 21, 2019