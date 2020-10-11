1/1
Dakota Ellis-Shumpis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dakota's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellis-Shumpis, Dakota B. COHOES Dakota B. Ellis-Shumpis, 21 of Cohoes, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Niskayuna and educated in Cohoes, and was the son of Brian M. Shumpis and Candace A. Ellis-Shumpis of Cohoes. He is survived by his fiancee, Leara Moran of Cohoes; his daughter, Addisyn Shumpis-Moran of Cohoes; his brother, Travis Shumpis of Cohoes. Grandson of Gordon B. Ellis, Sr. of Delmar and the late Jacquelin J. Ellis and Michael O. Shumpis of Troy and the late Joann Shumpis. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, 11 a.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed inside and outside of the funeral home. For condolences dufresnefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved