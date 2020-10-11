Dakota Ellis-Shumpis

Ellis-Shumpis, Dakota B. COHOES Dakota B. Ellis-Shumpis, 21 of Cohoes, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Niskayuna and educated in Cohoes, and was the son of Brian M. Shumpis and Candace A. Ellis-Shumpis of Cohoes. He is survived by his fiancee, Leara Moran of Cohoes; his daughter, Addisyn Shumpis-Moran of Cohoes; his brother, Travis Shumpis of Cohoes. Grandson of Gordon B. Ellis, Sr. of Delmar and the late Jacquelin J. Ellis and Michael O. Shumpis of Troy and the late Joann Shumpis. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, 11 a.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia Street, Cohoes. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed inside and outside of the funeral home. For condolences dufresnefuneralhome.com
.